Tiny Harris Reveals The Status Of T.I.'s Relationship With Daughter Deyjah Harris

T.I. and his daughter Deyjah Harris went through a rocky patch last year, after Tip made comments about his daughter's virginity during an interview.

In November, during a since-deleted episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us, the rapper said that he escorts Deyjah, 18, on "yearly trips to the gynecologist" in order to "check her hymen” and ensure she’s still a virgin. Tip faced major backlash for the comments, and Deyjah made it clear she appreciated the support by "liking" many of the Twitter comments criticizing her father.

Now, T.I.'s partner Tiny Harris is giving an update on the relationship between father and daughter, and it sounds like it's on the mend.

"They're relationship is definitely much better now," Tiny said during an interview with ET to promote the upcoming season of her reality show The Family Hustle. "Deyjah is a very bright girl, a very smart girl. He just wants to love on her," she added. Tiny said that "there was no malicious intent" to Tip's comments, and when Dayjah understood where his heart was, "that was a bridge" between them.

Asked if she's uncomfortable talking about the embarrassing moment, Tiny said, "I'd rather people get it from us. That's how we deal with it. This is our issue, it's about us, and they should get it from us."

Watch Tiny's full interview here.