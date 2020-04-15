Cardi B’s Interview With Bernie Sanders Is The One Thing You Need To See Today

Sen. Bernie Sanders is no longer running for president but the work is not over for him. He is still in the political mix, having recently endorsed former vice president Joe Biden, and even had another chat with one of his biggest supporters -- Cardi B.



The two jumped on Instagram Live last night and the interview kicked off with Cardi calling Sanders “Uncle Bernie.” The Vermont senator then asked how his nails looked, Cardi responded with, "I can tell you’ve been in quarantine for a while now, with those nails. It’s OK, Uncle Bernie."

Cardi also said that she was hurt that he dropped out and added, “A lot of people like the youth, they don’t rock with Joe Biden, because he’s conservative. I want you to explain to my platform, why are you endorsing him?"



Bernie stressed that Trump was a “bad-news guy that has got to be defeated." He promised to "work with Joe" to make him more progressive.

One hilarious moment was when the interview was interrupted by a phone call. Cardi said, "Sorry, that's my Momma calling."



They also talked about the coronavirus and the youth vote.



Catch the interview between Sanders and Cardi below: