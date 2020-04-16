What Were Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Doing Out On The Streets Of L.A.?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 15), but they weren’t ignoring shelter-at-home rules.

The former royals were providing aid to residents in the city they now call home, by providing meals to those in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Canada to California last month with their son Archie. Now, they’re using their quarantine time for good by distributing meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illness and are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “We’re completely honored.”

He continued: “They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met. They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Ayoub concluded. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”

According to Ayoub, Markle was already familiar with his organization when she previously lived in Los Angeles.

“She said she wanted to do something to give back on Easter and was talking to her mom [Doria Ragland] and her mom told her that Project Angel Food needs help and Meghan said, ‘Yes, brilliant,’” Ayoub revealed. “They really wanted to ease the workload of our drivers because they deliver to between 50 and 60 people a day. Meghan and Harry took about six deliveries last Sunday and then they said, ‘We want to do it again and we want more,’ so they took 14 deliveries on Wednesday.”

In mid-March, Meghan, Harry, and their 11-month-old son moved from Vancouver Island to L.A. following their exit from royal life.