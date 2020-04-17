Watch Surprise Beyoncé Performance For Disney ‘Family Singalong’

“Queen Bey” has used her award-winning vocals to surprise Disney fans on Thursday (April 16) when she made a special guest appearance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.

Partnering with Feeding America, her virtual performance was a special gift to those who have been on the frontlines risking their lives to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to People.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Beyoncé said before singing a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the Disney classic movie Pinocchio.