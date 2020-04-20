Beyoncé Shares Special Message About African Americans And COVID-19 Rates

Beyoncé gave a passionate speech supporting those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old singer appeared on a video segment during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday (April 18).

The show was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and Lady Gaga to raise awareness to support local charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare during the COVID-19 crisis, People reports.

During the special, Beyoncé thanked employees who are working hard to keep the country safe, fed and healthy, calling them “true heroes.” She even took the time to discuss the health disparities amongst Black people during these times, warning people to protect themselves.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said during the video segment. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk.”

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly higher rate here in America,” she continued. “A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American.”