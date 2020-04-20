Watch Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Tense FaceTime About His Birthday Blues

Although the season finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta aired last night (April 19), Bravo will be a “Secrets Revealed” episode this Sunday.

And a preview shows a tense phone call between Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly.

Kenya and Marc are chatting on FaceTime with Kenya showing off their beautiful baby girl Brooklyn. Marc is complaining that their schedules always clash and that Kenya is too busy, even for family trips. When Kenya didn’t give him an answer on when they’ll take a family trip, he said, “Okay, I’ll also bring my birthday [in] by myself. I bought my own birthday cake, so I will be okay.”

Kenya retorted, “What are you talking about? We celebrated your birthday together.”



He continued, “That’s okay, I bought my own birthday cake.”



“When did you buy your own birthday cake? When we celebrated together.”



“It’s in the refrigerator right now,” Marc said.

Kenya went on to say in her marriage, she is constantly questioning everything.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly wed in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. The ups and downs of their relationship played on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. They are currently in the process of a divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.