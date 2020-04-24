Iman Celebrates Ramadan While Practicing Social Distancing Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Iman attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage,)

Written by Alexis Reese

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changing how we celebrate and observe holidays, fashion icon Iman is celebrating Ramadan from her home in an effortlessly chic way. 

The legendary supermodel announced the start of the Islamic holy month after she uploaded a stylish Instagram post on Thursday (April 23).

“May the spirit of Ramadan lift our spirits & lead us to peace, health & harmony,” she captioned. “#RamadanKareem.”

Iman covered her hair in a bright purple and leopard print scarf from her IMAN Global Chic collection. 

Ramadan is celebrated through Saturday (May 23) where followers of Islam abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. 

