Tiffany Haddish Reveals More About Dating Common

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish says that in dating rapper Common, she’s “checked every box,” in an interview with PEOPLE Now, while in quarantine.

Two weeks ago during a Facetime chat with fellow comic Cedric The Entertainer, Haddish hinted that she was quarantined with a friend who had a vegan chef cooking them meals and immediately turned the phone over to Common who also chatted with Cedric.

Now, in her most recent conversation, the Girls Trip star says Common also checks every box.



“I asked him what his credit score was, and he knew what it was, which is really important,” she joked.“



The interview showed a couple of short snippets of a video date between the two of them with Haddish made up and Common smiling with her. The meetup was helped by the dating app Bumble, according to Men's Health. Common and Haddish are donating $50,000 to Bumble's Community Grants Program, which will assist food industry businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was actually really fun,” she said. “It felt really good. I am totally looking forward to hanging out with him.”

She said he even invited her over to his home for dinner on Saturday. But nothing’s going to be rushed, she says. In relationships, she likes to “be what it is and let it grow naturally.”