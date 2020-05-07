Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Non-Traditional Family: ‘It’s Been A Beautiful Journey’

Welcome to the Party, which is already number one on Amazon.com for Children's African-American Story Books, was inspired by the birth of her first daughter, Kaavia James, who was born via a surrogate. The book, which was released yesterday, explores the concept of surrogacy for children and celebrates the beauty of non-traditional families.

Union told PEOPLE, "I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that even though her entry into our family was a bit non-traditional, we love her and wanted her and she is celebrated."

The 47-year-old also added, "This is also my love letter to every non-traditional family, blended families, that no matter how you became a new family, it is beautiful and real."



Union’s blended family with Dwyane Wade, 38, includes Wade's sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, and daughter Zaya, 12, (all from previous relationships) and now Baby Kaavia.



Zaya made headlines earlier when she came out publicly as transgender.



“Zaya had identified as gender nonconforming. And so we really worked a lot on unlearning so much of what we thought we knew about identity and gender expression and gender norms. We put so much effort into raising her differently and not trying to predetermine who she was," Union told PEOPLE.



“It's been a beautiful journey,” Union said.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane are powerful examples of unconditional love.



Welcome to the Party is available now.