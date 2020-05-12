Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Thank Fans For Helping ‘Say So’ Remix Rise To No. 1 On Billboard

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat are currently rocking the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the two could not be more grateful to their fans.

Billboard reports Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj remix of "Say So" “marks each artist's first leader on the list.” Additionally, they made history becoming the first two women since July 2014 to grace the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, since Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," featuring Charli XCX.



Nicki celebrated on Instagram by writing, “Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much.”



RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares Her Thoughts On Colorism In Rap



She also showed some love to Doja Cat, “Thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment.”