Watch Common Join ‘Fraggle Rock’ Puppets For New Series

Rapper, actor and Oscar winner Common is traveling into new territory with his latest venture.

He teamed up with the Fraggle Rock puppets for a new series on Apple TV+.

Fraggle Rock, the popular children’s created by Jim Henson that aired 1983 to 1987, is now getting a reboot with Common.

The 48-year-old opened to EW about Fraggle Rock: Rock On!.



Common virtually performs a new song with the Fraggle Rock in an exclusive clip. “Performing with the Fraggles felt like I was co-collaborating with them when I was performing,” he explained.



“There's something about the characters that brought out the joy in me. I was so happy to perform my song with them and for them. It really lit me up to be able to do this show.”



He is also happy that the show will allow him to expand his audience, “I really love that I can reach young people because I can't really do that with my music or my films which are for mature audiences. Through this experience, I was finally able to create something for kids and I'm really proud of that.”

Common added that Fraggle Rock: Rock On! would make a good option for a virtual Bumble date, especially after his viral date with Tiffany Haddish.



Common explained, “I think it's a good way for a woman to test if a guy thinks he's too cool. I know I'm not too cool to be on Fraggle Rock because of the joy and fun it brings. It's a good test to see if they're free and open-minded. And since the episodes are short, they'd be perfect for a virtual date.”



Watch the clip below:

