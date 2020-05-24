'Love & Hip Hop' Star Milan Christopher Goes Public With Transgender Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Milan Christopher attends WE tv Celebrates The Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for WE tv)

The new couple shared a date night pic, confirming their relationship.

Written by Nigel Roberts

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Milan Christopher posted a photo on Sunday (May 24) of him and his new girlfriend out on a date, seemingly confirming the new relationship.

Upnewsinfo identifies her as a transgender woman named Lauryn England. The couple each posted a picture of them holding hands on their separate Instagram accounts.

“It’s something about the way he looks at me date night w/ my hunni,” England wrote.

Date Night w/ @iamlaurynengland 🥰

Christopher appeared on the reality program during its second season with his ex-boyfriend Miles Brock – the first openly gay couple on VH1 reality shows, according to the outlet. 

Christopher was openly bisexual, but Brock was a closeted rapper who feared what the industry and his family would think.

Christopher has been outspoken in calling out homophobia. Back in 2018, he clapped back against L&HH alum Erica Mena for remarks she made.

 

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

