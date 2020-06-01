Vanessa Bryant Speaks On Black Lives Matter Movement

Written by BET Staff

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement, during a weekend of social unrest in response to the police killing on May 25 death of George Floyd. She shared a photo of her late husband Kobe Bryant, who once wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner during warm-ups at a 2014 game against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center. “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. 💔#ICANTBREATHE,” she captioned in her post on Sunday (May 31).

“Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️” Floyd died on Memorial day in Minneapolis as white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have also been fired in connection to Floyd’s death but yet to be arrested bring the nation to be engulfed in flames, rallies, rebellions, and protests for more than five nights.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday (May 31) that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Walz's decision to have Ellison take the lead comes after requests from activists, some City Council members and a civil rights group. Ellison confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, "It is with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd." He continued, "We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case." BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.