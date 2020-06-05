Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against ‘AGT’ Simon Cowell

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against the NBC producers of "America’s Got Talent" six months after her departure, reporting that she experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation while appearing as a judge on the show.

The L.A.’s Finest actress filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, naming Simon Cowell and Cowell’s company as two out of the five respondents.

Allegations in the complaint include: racists jokes and comments on set, racist performance, and a producer saying that Union’s hair was "too wild" and needed to be "toned down."

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Fired From ‘America’s Got Talent’ For Speaking Up About Racism And Sexism: Report

"Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not 'stand' with her in 'outrage at acts of racism.' Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved," said Bryan Freedman, Attorney for Gabrielle Union in an official statement to People.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union’s Firing Sparks Investigation Into ‘America’s Got Talent’

Freedman further explained that NBC’s recent public support of the Black Lives Matter movement has contradicted how they have attempted to investigate Union and her complaints.