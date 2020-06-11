Gabrielle Union Joins Calls For Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor To Be Arrested

Four cops have been arrested and charged in the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

However, the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on March 13 in her own bed during a drug raid at the wrong house are still on the job.

And Gabrielle Union is joining the calls demanding action.



On June 10, Gabrielle Union posted a video featuring Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer and activist Tamika Mallory. All three are calling for the arrest of the officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, 47; Myles Cosgrove, 42; and Brett Hankison, 44, involved in Taylor’s death.

Union tweeted, “Do you know what happened to #BreonnaTaylor? The officers who took part in her murder need to be charged & arrested NOW!!⁣⁣⁣ Listen to the facts from her beautiful mother. Donate, protest, petition & DEMAND #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor #SayHerName.”



See the video below.