BET Awards ’20: Download Your Own Digital Background

Well, here’s a way you can get your own stage moment by setting up a Zoom virtual background. Follow the instructions below to help you get your own moment in the spotlight. Click here to download Zoom backgrounds you can use. You can also view a video Zoom virtual background tutorial below.

Are you ready for the BET Awards ‘20? Would you like to be a part of the show?

Get Your Setup Ready

To achieve the best virtual background effect, Zoom recommends using a solid color background, preferably green. Recommended green screens from Webaround or Amazon.

Higher quality cameras result in a better virtual background. See camera recommendations for details.

Use uniform lighting and color.

Do not wear clothing that is the same color as the virtual background.

Background Image

A background image with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and minimum resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels. Sources for royalty-free images: Pexels, Unsplash, Pixabay.

Background Video

A video (MP4 or MOV file) with a minimum resolution of 480 by 360 pixels (360p) and a maximum resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels (1080p).

Enable Virtual Backgrounds

To enable the Virtual Background feature for all members of your organization:

1. Sign in to the Zoom web portal as an administrator with permission to edit Account settings, and click Account Settings.

2. Navigate to the Virtual Background option on the Meeting tab and verify that the setting is enabled.

Note: If the setting is disabled, click the Status toggle to enable it. If a verification dialog displays, choose Turn On to verify the change.

3. (Optional) If you want to make this setting mandatory for all users in your account, click the lock icon, and then click Lock to confirm the setting.

Note: Users must log out of the Zoom Desktop Client and login to it again for this setting to take effect.

Upload Custom Static and Video Backgrounds

To enable custom Virtual Background Sign in to the Zoom web portal as an administrator with permission to edit Account settings, and click Account Settings.

1. Inside of your settings, click on the Virtual Backgrounds tab

2. Next to Choose Virtual Background click on the + sign

3. A drop down with two options will appear for you to add a custom background

Enable Virtual Background During a Meeting

If you have already enabled virtual background, you can turn it on during a meeting.

Zoom Desktop Client

1. In a Zoom meeting click the ^ arrow next to Start/Stop Video.

2. Click Choose a virtual background...

If prompted, click Download to download the package for virtual background without a green screen.

Zoom Room

1. Tap the settings gear icon on your Zoom Room controller.

2. Tap Virtual Background, then tap the background you would like, then tap Done.