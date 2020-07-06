Rickey Smiley Gives Update On Daughter Shot In Houston

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn was reportedly shot over the weekend.
On Monday morning (July 6) the comedian and radio DJ spoke about the horrific incident on his radio program. He also posted on his social media that his youngest daughter was in the crossfire of a shooting while trying to get food from Whataburger in Houston.
In a Facebook video, Smiley said his daughter was shot three times when two people were shooting at each other while innocently waiting at a red light. He thanked everyone for their prayers and God for protecting her.
“My Daughter Got Shot 3 Times,” Smiley wrote. “My youngest daughter @ryn.smiley was shot this past weekend while trying to get food from #Whataburger in #Houston, and I talked about it this morning during @garywdtea’s segment. Thank you to everyone who's keeping her lifted in prayer, and to everyone who has sent well wishes her way.”
In a follow-up Facebook post, Smiley posted that his daughter was still in surgery.
While on his radio show, Smiley said that violence in the Black community needs more attention without discrediting the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“All the stuff these people trying to do to fight for the rights of Black people,” he said. “This is no discredit to Black Lives Matter because I believe that and I’m with that movement 110 percent and one has nothing to do with the other, but there are some criminals in our community that someone needs to do something about.”
It’s unclear what Aaryn Smiley’s status is as of now. Watch Rickey Smiley discuss the shooting below.
