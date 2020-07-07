Vanessa Bryant Shares Romantic Gift From Kobe Bryant: ‘You Set The Bar So High’

Vanesssa Bryant continues to celebrate her marriage with Kobe Bryant and every once in a while she opens up about how the NBA icon showed his love to her.

On her Instagram stories, Vanessa reveals Bryant once gifted her an original dress that Sarah Jessice Parker wore in the series finale of of Sex and the City, which aired in 2004.

Vanessa wrote,"I love you my baby @kobebryant. I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago. Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion,"



She continued, “He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️'s me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know



Vanessa also added, “When Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris. Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE."

See Vanessa’s’ post below:

