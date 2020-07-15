Oprah Winfrey Donates $3M To COVID-19 Relief In South Los Angeles

Oprah Winfrey is going above and beyond to support those who continue to be in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now that Los Angeles is seeing the largest number of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations, the 66-year old media mogul is stepping in to help.

On behalf of her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, the media mogul presented a donation of $3 million to South LA Forward, a coalition of three Los Angeles based organizations: SoLa I Can Foundation, Watts Healthcare Corporation, and SEE-LA for their collective COVID-19 relief efforts.

Winfrey announced the news on her Twitter on Wednesday (July 15).