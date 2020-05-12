Oprah Winfrey Is Launching A Virtual Wellness Tour To Help Relieve People Coping With Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey sold out her nationwide wellness tour earlier this year but is now determined to bring that same energy and wisdom to fans when they need it most.

On Tuesday (May 12), the megastar media mogul announced the launch of Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience, a free and interactive four-week event which will serve as an extension of her wellness tour with Weight Watchers Reimagined.

Hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, the 90-minute experiences will begin on May 16 and air every Saturday through June 6.

"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," Oprah said in a statement. "Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most."

Throughout the four weeks, Oprah will take on topics including how to focus on your physical and emotional well-being, maintaining and strengthening relationships while social-distancing, and committing to healthy habits, among other topics.

The experiences will also include special guests, which will be announced at a later date. Fans can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.