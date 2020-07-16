Idris Elba On Why Racist Shows And Movies Need Warning Labels

Actor Idris Elba is giving his opinion on why racist television shows and films should also follow a rating and warning system.

Speaking with the Radio Times on Tuesday (July 14) the 47-year-old Luther actor said that he believes that offensive content needs to be labeled for viewers. His comments on racist warning labels come after the streaming service HBO Max removed the racist 1939 film Gone with the Wind.

After briefly being pulled from the network, the film returned in June with an added historical context at the beginning of the movie to explain the outdated and insensitive scripting.

“I’m very much a believer in freedom of speech. But the thing about freedom of speech is that it’s not suitable for everybody,” Elba told the outlet before briefly going over the general rating system in the U.K.

Elba thanked commissioners and archive-holders who have respectfully pulled tone-deaf pieces that have aired and made it to audiences in response to the Black Lives Matter Movement, “fair enough and good for you,” he said.

However, the actor noted that as the movement continues, “people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they’re getting into.”

“I don’t believe in censorship,” he said. “I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we’re story-makers.”