Nick Gordon's Brother Slams The Media: 'People Got Everything All Twisted'

Nick Gordon passed away just yesterday and there have been people spreading rumors about his death. Now, his 27-year-old brother Jack Walker Jr. is speaking out to set the record straight.



While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Walker Jr. said, "Nick was not how people are portraying him to be at all. Nick is not like that. People got everything all twisted. Everything's so twisted, with the media and how they perceive my brother."

He continued, "Nick was a great person, and he was loved by many people. Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, but Nick was a great person. Nick loved everybody and people fail to realize that. All they do is read tabloids and make a judgment out of somebody off of that and that's not the case of my brother. I've known the man for all of 27 years, so I think I have a better judgment on the type of person he is than the majority of the people who are writing and saying [negative] stuff about him."

When asked if his brother was struggling with drugs, he replied, “Nick was doing so good.”

He also revealed he spoke to Gordon “six hours before he passed” and everything appeared normal. He then received a call from his father that he was in the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital in Florida. It’s still not clear who found Nick Gordon and if he was alone at the time of his death.



Walker explained, "I tried my hardest to wake my brother up. Me, my father and [Nick's girlfriend] Laura [Leal] were there with him. We were trying as hard as we possibly could to wake Nick up but, you know, it's just how it is. God's plan."

In March of 2018, Gordon was accused of domestic violence by hitting Leal in the face while she was driving. In April of 2018, she denied being hit by Gordon and no charges were brought against him.



Bobbi Kristina Brown passed fell into a coma five years ago this month on January 31, 2015. Like her mother Whitney Houston, she was found unconscious in a bathtub. Bobbi Kristina Brown would pass away on July 26. 2015. She was 22 years old. Gordon was found liable for her death in September of 2016.