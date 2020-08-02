‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin To Host New Quibi Talk Show

Written by BET Staff

Marsai Martin is giving her fans more Black girl magic and is continuing to build her Hollywood empire! The award-winning Black-ish actress is adding a talk show to her extensive resume as host of Tiny Talk Show, which will stream exclusively on Quibi, a short-form platform that generates content for viewing on mobile devices. RELATED: Marsai Martin Is Ready To Be The Youngest Billionaire In Hollywood, But First She's Got A New Role In STEM

Deadline reports that Tiny Talk Show produced by Art & Industry will be the world’s smallest functional talk show. In fact, it will be one-sixth the size of the usual talk show set. Martin will “ask the big questions and steer us through this new world as we discover sometimes the littlest voices are the loudest,” according to a statement from the network. RELATED: Marsai Martin Is Just One Of 15 Young Black Entrepreneurs Making Bank “Excited to announce this project! Thanks to Quibi, Art & Industry and all of our producing partners,” Martin shared in an Instagram post. “A special congrats to my Head of television, Nicole Dow. Here’s to many.”

The mission of Tiny Talk Show is to be “intimate, revealing, and devoted to subjects with a lot to say,” the outlet said. The seven-time NAACP Image Award winner and two-time BET Award winner will sit as the executive producer on the show under her Genius Entertainment brand alongside her parents Josh and Carol Martin. The network did not announce an official premiere date for the first episode of the Tiny Talk Show.