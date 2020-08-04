‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Reveals He Has COVID-19

Written by BET Staff

After former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield shared with her fans that she contracted COVID-19, a second RHOA cast member is now confirming that he also has the novel coronavirus. Peter Thomas announced on Sunday (August 2) in an Instagram video that he had been diagnosed with the vicious upper respiratory infection and urged his followers to take the growing pandemic seriously.

"I'm in bed, of course. I've been in bed now for the last eight days," Thomas said in the video that he shared on his platform. RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield On COVID-19: ‘Take It Serious’ Thomas reported that he had taken the COVID-19 test five times and received negative results, but after taking the test for the sixth time, he tested positive.

"People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me and they say they like me," Thomas said. "I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I'm praying to God that I don't get this thing, but it caught up to me." Opening up about the symptoms that he has been experiencing, the reality TV star who was married to Cynthia Bailey explained that he has been in the “most excruciating pain.” “My stomach [has been] a complete wreck for the last 8 days, pain [and] constant cramping. The pain is crazy. Chills all day and all night," he shared.

Cold sweats, needing to stay hydrated, diarrhea and throwing up have also been symptoms he has reportedly experienced. "I gotta be in bed for another seven days before they come and take the test again. I have to be negative twice before I can even think about outside. I guess I should be celebrating because here in Miami there's 260 people dying everyday for the last 7 days. I am celebrating because I'm still alive," Thomas continued. Thomas also reminded everyone to wear their masks, gloves and practice social distancing. "I want you guys to take this thing extremely serious because it's no joke. The pain don't go away," Thomas said.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.