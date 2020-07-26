‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield On COVID-19: ‘Take It Serious’

Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Shereé Whitfield first revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15. Now, the reality star is openly speaking about her COVID-19 symptoms and urging everyone to “take it serious.”

In an Instagram Live episode of Hollywood Life’s TVTalk on Monday (July 20) the reality star said that she was first experiencing what she thought was a scratchy throat. She then developed a dry cough, which she thought was normal because of allergy season.

RELATED: Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I started getting a headache,” she said. “I usually don’t start getting headaches in your eyes and your nose and your whole face is just hurting and so I thought I had a sinus infection or allergies.”

The former RHOA star said that she soon was hit with a low-grade fever and body aches.

RELATED: Shereé Whitfield Shares Footage Of Her Hardcore Family Workout Session—And It’s Definitely Fitness Goals!

“I literally didn’t get out of my bed for 2 weeks. I did not eat for one week,” she explained. “You lose your taste and your smell and you just cannot eat. I would force myself to eat an orange and a couple of crackers a day, but that’s literally what I ate for a whole week.”

Whitfield said she believes she contracted the coronavirus while attending a small celebratory birthday weekend at a friend’s house who invited her over for dinner and brunch.

She said that once she started feeling more under the weather she decided to reach out to her friend and was shocked by her response.

“I find out that she had [the virus], her and her whole family — I don’t know if this is where I got it from,” Whitfield revealed. “But her and her whole family ended up with COVID a few days after I was there. This is the problem that I have with that is that you have a moral obligation if you know you contracted this. You should reach out to people if you have been around them.”

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.