Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

"I just want you guys to know that it is no joke,” the reality tv star shared in an Instagram video.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

One of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members, Sheree Whitfield, has revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

Sharing the news on Instagram Wednesday (July 15), the former RHOA star wrote that she has been self-quarantining at home for the past week and a half. 

RELATED: Shereé Whitfield Shares Footage Of Her Hardcore Family Workout Session—And It’s Definitely Fitness Goals!

View this post on Instagram

B well u guys.... 💋 #covid19 #coronavirus

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on

"I just want you guys to know that it is no joke,” Whitfield posted. “I'm feeling much better today, thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out... I just have been out of it."

Whitfield also told her 978,000 followers that she would soon post a follow-up video sharing more information about her diagnosis and would answer any questions her fans might have.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs