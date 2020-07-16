Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
One of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members, Sheree Whitfield, has revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Sharing the news on Instagram Wednesday (July 15), the former RHOA star wrote that she has been self-quarantining at home for the past week and a half.
"I just want you guys to know that it is no joke,” Whitfield posted. “I'm feeling much better today, thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out... I just have been out of it."
Whitfield also told her 978,000 followers that she would soon post a follow-up video sharing more information about her diagnosis and would answer any questions her fans might have.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
