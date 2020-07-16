Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

One of the original Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members, Sheree Whitfield, has revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news on Instagram Wednesday (July 15), the former RHOA star wrote that she has been self-quarantining at home for the past week and a half.

