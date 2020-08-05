Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres During TV Show Scandal

Comedian Kevin Hart is defending his friend Ellen DeGeneres whose daytime talk show is currently under investigation following multiple allegations saying that the show maintained a toxic and hostile workplace environment.

Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram on Tuesday (August 4), Hart said that DeGeneres has always been nice to his family and has known the Emmy-award winning host for years.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” Hart opened his post with. “ I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

