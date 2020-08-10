Cardi B. Freaks Out After Viola Davis Posts Image Of Herself In ‘WAP’ Video

An image has gone viral of Kylie Jenner being replaced in the “WAP” video with Viola Davis. The pic clearly reached Davis’ feed, making her tweet out the image with the caption, “Who did this?”

Social media is having a ball with the memes coming from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video “ WAP .” Even Oscar winner Viola Davis is joining in on the fun.

Davis posted a second video showing her as Annaleise Keating, her character in How To Get Away With Murder, dancing to the hit song. She wrote in the caption, #HowToGetAwayWithWAP.”

Jenner was replaced with Davis by social media fans after people petitioned for the reality TV star and beauty mogul to be removed from the video. The Change.org petition has amassed over 65,000 signatures with people's reasons for signing the petition ranging from "stop feeding culture vultures" to questioning "do the Kardashian/Jenners have to be in the spotlight of everything related to Black people?"

Cardi appeared to defend Jenner’s appearance by tweeting she wanted “to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”



As for Viola Davis shouting out “WAP,” Cardi B couldn’t help but fan girl out, retweeting the video and writing, “I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know.”



