Garcelle Beauvais Announced As New Co-Host Of ‘The Real’

Garcelle Beauvais is making major moves in her career as of late. Not only did she join the cast this season of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, the first and only Black “housewife” in that part of the BRAVO franchise, but she is officially the newest co-host of The Real.

Variety reports that Beauvais will join the syndicated talk show following the departure of Tamera Mowry-Housley who announced her exit earlier this summer after six seasons.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,'” Beauvais said. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'”

The seventh season of The Real premieres September 21 and will be co-hosted by Beauvais, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

The Real, an hour-long, daily, talk and variety show features interviews with celebrities and games with audience members infused with “real talk” segments from the co-hosts. The show launched in 2013 with Mowry-Housley, Love, Mai, Houghton and Tamar Braxton, who left the daytime show in 2016.