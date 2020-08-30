KeKe Palmer Dedicates 2020 VMAs To Chadwick Boseman And Black Lives Matter

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (August 30), host Keke Palmer opened with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she stated. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."
MTV also aired a segment with Boseman’s speech from the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards.
Palmer’s monologue also included the uprising against police violence in the shooting of Jacob Blake.
“We’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough. What we just witnessed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is yet another devastating reminder that we can’t stop that we can never tolerate police brutality, or any injustice, we must continue the fight to end systemic racism,” she said.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
