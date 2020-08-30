KeKe Palmer Dedicates 2020 VMAs To Chadwick Boseman And Black Lives Matter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Keke Palmer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

KeKe Palmer Dedicates 2020 VMAs To Chadwick Boseman And Black Lives Matter

The awards show got off to a somber start.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (August 30), host Keke Palmer opened with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she stated. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

MTV also aired a segment with Boseman’s speech from the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards.
 

Palmer’s monologue also included the uprising against police violence in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

RELATED: ABC To Air 'Black Panther' And Chadwick Boseman Special Tribute

“We’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough. What we just witnessed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is yet another devastating reminder that we can’t stop that we can never tolerate police brutality, or any injustice, we must continue the fight to end systemic racism,” she said.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC