KeKe Palmer Dedicates 2020 VMAs To Chadwick Boseman And Black Lives Matter

At the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (August 30), host Keke Palmer opened with a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," she stated. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

MTV also aired a segment with Boseman’s speech from the 2018 MTV TV and Movie Awards.

