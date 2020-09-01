Chadwick Boseman's 'Da 5 Bloods' Co-Star Regrets Calling Him 'Precious' For Bringing Healers On Set

Chadwick Boseman's death hit his co-stars and colleagues especially hard, since many of them did not know he was suffering from colon cancer while he filmed Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods and other projects.

In fact, Clark Peters — who starred alongside Boseman in the Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods — says in a new interview that he regrets passing judgment on the actor for bringing an entourage of people on the set.

In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, a tearful Peters bravely admits he was quick to jump to conclusions about Boseman.

“I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn’t the most altruistic in that environment," he explained. "But hindsight teaches us a lot of things. And what I’m addressing is basically, my wife asked what Chadwick was like. And I was really excited to work with him. I said, ‘Well, I think he’s a little bit precious’ -- and she said, ‘Why?’ I said because he’s surrounded by people who are fawning over him. He’s got a Chinese practitioner who’s massaging his back when he walks off set. He’s got a makeup lady who’s massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there, holding his hand. And I’m thinking, ‘Well, maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.’"

He continued, “But now, I have to…I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him. We were in 104 degree weather, running with equipment up to 40 pounds on our backs and that young man…”

Peters then trails off, visibly upset, before the hosts interrupt with consoling words. The actor also described how much Boseman meant to the community and how excited he was to work with him.

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 after a private battle with colon cancer that lasted four years.

Watch the full interview below: