Michael B. Jordan Wishes He Had More Time In A Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

In an emotional tribute, Michael B. Jordan conjured the words to honor his “big brother” Chadwick Boseman just three days after the actor died of stage IV colon cancer at 43 on August 28.

Jordan co-starred along with Boseman in the Marvel film “Black Panther.”

On Monday (Aug. 31) the Jordan, 33, looked back on a conversation that the two shared before the 42 actors’ death, admiring the iconic actor in more than one way in a lengthy Instagram post.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

