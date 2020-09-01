Michael B. Jordan Wishes He Had More Time In A Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Wishes He Had More Time In A Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

“I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

In an emotional tribute, Michael B. Jordan conjured the words to honor his “big brother” Chadwick Boseman just three days after the actor died of stage IV colon cancer at 43 on August 28. 

Jordan co-starred along with Boseman in the Marvel film “Black Panther.”

On Monday (Aug. 31) the Jordan, 33, looked back on a conversation that the two shared before the 42 actors’ death, admiring the iconic actor in more than one way in a lengthy Instagram post. 

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan wrote. "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness."

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Fans Petition To Replace Confederate Statue With One Of Him

Throughout his post, Jordan kept repeating that he wished that he had more time to spend with Boseman.

"Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever," the actor promised. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity."

RELATED: Denzel Washington Once Paid Chadwick Boseman's Tuition And Reflected on His Legacy

He continued: "You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

"I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage)

