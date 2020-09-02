Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Produce Netflix ‘Inspirational’ Series And More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their talents into the production realm.

According to a report in Deadline, the royal couple inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce "documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming" under their new production company.

The two released a statement over the new signing with the streaming giant: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the statement continues. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Netflix co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, also described how Meghan and Harry will contribute creatively to the company.

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” he said. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

It is unclear as to what projects the two will be working on. We’ll keep you updated on that. Markle, however, does have experience when it comes to television and movies. She was an actress on the show Suits and also inked a deal with Disney to voiceover the film Elephant, which premiered in April.