What Meghan Markle Talked About In Her First Interview Since Royal Family Split

Meghan Markle has transitioned from royal life back to a world with which she’s far more familiar: entertainment. In fact, in her first televised interview since leaving England and the Royal Family, she spoke passionately about her return to acting and films.

The Duchess of Sussex is the voice behind the new Disneynature film Elephant, which premiered earlier this month on the streaming service Disney+. In the new film, Markle narrates the migration of an elephant named Shani and her family as they make an enormous eight-month, 1,000-mile trek across Africa.

Good Morning America sat down with Markle recently as she discussed narrating the role, including a part of the film that shows a spontaneous mud bath between the herd.

"The older elephants all know this could be the last easy water for many months, so they're going to make the most of it," Meghan says in the clip.

In a clip from Disney, which was filmed last year during her recording session for the project, Markle says she was extremely happy to be a part of the Disney+ project.

"I am really grateful to have the opportunity of bringing this story of elephants to life," she said. "These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected."

She continued: "I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with the elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young -- I think they are a lot more like us than are different."

In coordination with the film, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to preserve elephant’s safety. It also provides resources to the communities living near elephants.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they are facing, I think we'd take care of each other, animals and this planet in a very different way," Meghan said in the clip. "That's why it's really important for me to be able to help tell that story."

Watch the full video below.