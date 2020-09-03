Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And His Family Had COVID-19

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Opening up to his fans on Wednesday (Sept. 2) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he and his family had a brief battle with COVID-19 after he, his wife and their two young daughters contracted the virus.
Johnson explained in an Instagram video that after spending time with some close family friends, his family spent nearly 3 weeks battling the upper respiratory disease.
“We have all tested positive for COVID-19,” the actor and former professional wrestler said. “And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally as well.”
The XFL owner said that his daughters only came down with minor sore throats that lasted a couple of days but he and his wife got the worst of the virus, calling it “incredibly relentless and unforgiving.”
“We got through it as a family,” he said. “We’re stronger. We’re better. We did it together.”
Advising his followers to get tested, he urged his fans to follow the science, remain disciplined and wear masks.
“It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do. And it’s the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself but your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings,” he said.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
