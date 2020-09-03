Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And His Family Had COVID-19

Opening up to his fans on Wednesday (Sept. 2) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he and his family had a brief battle with COVID-19 after he, his wife and their two young daughters contracted the virus.

Johnson explained in an Instagram video that after spending time with some close family friends, his family spent nearly 3 weeks battling the upper respiratory disease.

“We have all tested positive for COVID-19,” the actor and former professional wrestler said. “And I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally as well.”

RELATED: Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Mask-Free Birthday Celebration