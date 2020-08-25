Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Mask-Free Birthday Celebration

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Usain Bolt has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Jamaica’s health ministry, via Reuters, the Olympic sprinter’s test came after he celebrated his 34th birthday last week at a party at which masks weren’t worn.
Bolt posted a video on his Twitter account Monday (August 24), saying he was waiting for his test results. He says he hasn’t experienced any COVID-19-related symptoms as of yet and is currently quarantining.
Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020
On Friday, Bolt tweeted a photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, captioning it, “Best birthday ever.”
Best birthday ever 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gf16igLFjA— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 22, 2020
Bolt says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Usain Bolt set the record (9.58 seconds) in the 100-meter dash during the 2008 Summer Olympics. He’s represented Jamaica in the Summer Olympics in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He retired in 2017.
Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
