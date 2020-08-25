Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Mask-Free Birthday Celebration

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Usain Bolt attends Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

The decorated Olympian celebrated his 34th birthday last week.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Usain Bolt has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Jamaica’s health ministry, via Reuters, the Olympic sprinter’s test came after he celebrated his 34th birthday last week at a party at which masks weren’t worn.

Bolt posted a video on his Twitter account Monday (August 24), saying he was waiting for his test results. He says he hasn’t experienced any COVID-19-related symptoms as of yet and is currently quarantining.

On Friday, Bolt tweeted a photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, captioning it, “Best birthday ever.”

Bolt says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Usain Bolt set the record (9.58 seconds) in the 100-meter dash during the 2008 Summer Olympics. He’s represented Jamaica in the Summer Olympics in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He retired in 2017.

Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

