US actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman's Legacy Honored In His South Carolina Hometown

The city of Anderson screened the ‘Black Panther.’

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Following the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away on August 28th at the age of 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his native South Carolina is remembering Black Panther’s King T’Challa as a hometown hero. 

The city of Anderson paid tribute to Boseman during a public memorial on Thursday evening (Sept. 3) during a viewing of Black Panther, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The celebration was held at an outdoor amphitheater that practiced the CDC’s social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. 

Children dressed up in Black Panther costumes to honor their hero. 

Terence Roberts, Anderson’s mayor,  said people around the city always looked at Boseman as someone special. "You know, he was always reading and always trying to get better," Roberts told the Associated Press. "So from a work ethic point of view, it just doesn’t happen overnight. He showed us that we’ve got to hone our skills and just persevere."

