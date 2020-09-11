Halle Berry Sells Directorial Debut 'Bruised' To Netflix For $20 Million: Report

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Halle Berry attends the special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry Sells Directorial Debut 'Bruised' To Netflix For $20 Million: Report

The Oscar winner plays an MMA fighter in the film.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Halle Berry may be up for her second Oscar nomination if Hollywood buzz is any indication. The actress, who was the first Black woman to win the Best Actress prize at the Academy Awards for Monster's Ball, is in the process of selling her critically-acclaimed directorial debut Bruised to Netflix for a reported whopping $20 million.

RELATED: Halle Berry Calls Out Lack Of Diversity Since Her Oscar Win

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting, according to Deadline. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother the boy deserves. The film has a Rocky-like plot of failure and redemption. The storyline highlights a woman’s grueling MMA training in New Jersey as she works to get into the kind of shape necessary to battle much younger opponents.

Bruised premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Netflix has not confirmed the acquisition.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC