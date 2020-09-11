Halle Berry Sells Directorial Debut 'Bruised' To Netflix For $20 Million: Report

Halle Berry may be up for her second Oscar nomination if Hollywood buzz is any indication. The actress, who was the first Black woman to win the Best Actress prize at the Academy Awards for Monster's Ball, is in the process of selling her critically-acclaimed directorial debut Bruised to Netflix for a reported whopping $20 million.

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting, according to Deadline. When 6-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons, face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world, and ultimately fight to become the mother the boy deserves. The film has a Rocky-like plot of failure and redemption. The storyline highlights a woman’s grueling MMA training in New Jersey as she works to get into the kind of shape necessary to battle much younger opponents.

Bruised premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Netflix has not confirmed the acquisition.