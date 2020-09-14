‘Good Times’ Getting Animated Reboot At Netflix

Good Times is reportedly getting a new animated series at Netflix.

According to Shadow And Act, the iconic Norman Lear-produced program will get a 21st century reboot, but will continue to represent the Evans family as they navigate today’s world, working through contemporary social issues and relive the bond they had during the show’s original run during the mid-to-late 1970s.

Carl Jones (Boondocks, Black Dynamite) will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Shadow And Act reports. The project will stem from Lear's Act III Productions with assistance from Steph Curry's Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and Sony Pictures TV.

Lear and Brent Miller of Act III Productions will serve as producers, as well as Curry, Erick Peyton and Jeron Smith for Unanimous and MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door.

“We can’t think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of Good Times animated,” said Lear and Miller in a statement. “In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won’t soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all.”

Jones said: “It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth McFarlane and Stephen Curry. We are excited to carry on the original legacy of GOOD TIMES – but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

“We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement.

“Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

MacFarlane and Erica Huggins added: “It’s a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show Good Times, through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous. Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”

Good Times aired from 1974 to 1980 and starred Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ja'net Dubois, Ralph Carter and Jimmie Walker. During season five, Janet Jackson made her sitcom debut as Penny Woods.