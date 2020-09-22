Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement On Her Mother's Recent Accusations

On a September 21 episode of Univision’s El Godra Y La Flaca, Sofia Laine, Vanesa Bryant’s mother, accused her daughter of kicking her out of her home and taking away her car.

According to English translations, Laine said in Spanish while crying, “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house. She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now."

It’s not clear when exactly she claims this happened, but it was reportedly after Vanessa Bryant’s husband Kobe Bryant and their 16-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash this past January.

In response to the interview, Vanessa Bryant released a statement to PEOPLE: "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name."

The 38-year-old continued, "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support. My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

She also added, "Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.