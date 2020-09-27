John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Weighed Leaving USA Under Trump Presidency

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a power couple in the entertainment industry who have equally powerful feelings about Donald Trump. Since he stumbled into the presidential office, Legend and Teigen have made it clear that they don’t support him in any conceivable fashion. Not only do they think that he is causing problems for a large percentage of people in the United States, they’ve also considered leaving the country altogether because of him.



In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Legend explained that leaving the country with his family isn’t out of the question.

"Every once in a while you think about it," he said. "We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy."

With the election around the corner, Legend, Tiegen, and countless other Americans could get their wish for Trump to be defeated by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

While no one will know what will happen until Election Day on Nov. 3, Legend is optimistic that Americans have seen enough of what Trump has done over the last four years to be ready for change.

“I strongly believe America is exhausted from three and a half years of Donald Trump,” he told the magazine. “Exhausted from the daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press.”