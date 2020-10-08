Attorney Eboni K. Williams Joins 'Real Housewives Of New York' As First Black Cast Member

Eboni K. Williams is ready to rumble with women of the Real Housewives Of New York. The attorney and host and executive producer of Revolt Black News is joining the NYC chapter of the popular Bravo franchise, TMZ reports. She will be the first Black woman in the main cast of the show.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams said in a statement. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

She’ll be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. Last season, actress Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills becoming the first Black Housewife to be featured on that franchise. The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Atlanta typically feature Black women on their shows.

Williams, 37, also has hosting credits on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and more.The North Carolina native has a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, specializing in family law and civil litigation.