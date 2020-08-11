‘Real Housewives’ Garcelle Beauvais On Being Mistaken As A Nanny For Her Biracial Sons

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a story about a stranger who once thought she was the nanny for her biracial children.

During Bravo’s roundtable discussion Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment on Sunday (August 9), the RHOBH co-star explained the incident.

"I had someone think that I was my kids' nanny," the 53-year-old actress said. "She said something to me in Spanish and I said, 'I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish,' and she said, 'You'd make more money if you spoke Spanish,' " Beauvais continued.

Beauvais is the mother of 12-year-old-sons Jax and Jaid with her ex-husband Mike Nilon, who is white. She also has a son Oliver Saunders, 29, from a previous relationship.