‘Real Housewives’ Garcelle Beauvais On Being Mistaken As A Nanny For Her Biracial Sons

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Garcelle Beauvais attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

‘Real Housewives’ Garcelle Beauvais On Being Mistaken As A Nanny For Her Biracial Sons

Beauvais says she has experienced racism in many forms.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a story about a stranger who once thought she was the nanny for her biracial children.

During Bravo’s roundtable discussion Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment on Sunday (August 9), the RHOBH co-star explained the incident. 

"I had someone think that I was my kids' nanny," the 53-year-old actress said. "She said something to me in Spanish and I said, 'I'm sorry, I don't speak Spanish,' and she said, 'You'd make more money if you spoke Spanish,' " Beauvais continued. 

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Speaks On Joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Discovering Her 'Good Hair In Her 40s'

Beauvais is the mother of 12-year-old-sons Jax and Jaid with her ex-husband Mike Nilon, who is white. She also has a son Oliver Saunders, 29, from a previous relationship.

"When she realized one of my boys came up to me — and they were smaller — and he said, 'Mommy,' and she completely turned bright red and ran off because she realized they were actually my kids," she went on to explain. "So, you see [racism] in all different ways, almost on a daily basis." 

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Porsha Williams On How Racism Impacted Her Miscarriage

Other topics that were discussed during the roundtable included systemic racism in the medical field, the Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality and more. 

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC