Shaq Reveals He’s Cast A Ballot For The First Time

With less than a month before the 2020 presidential election, many famous faces are heading to the polls to cast their votes and some are doing so for the very first time. One well-known superstar athlete NBA legend and TNT “Inside the NBA” host, Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he has officially voted for the first time.

During an episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” the four-time NBA champion shared that he sent in his absentee ballot for the November 3 election.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession. You know I always like being honest on my podcast,” he said before announcing his big accomplishment.

RELATED: Early Voting Begins in South Carolina And Voters Line Up Quickly To Cast Ballots

He continued, “I’ve never voted before, America. But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite. So the other day, I got my absentee ballot. ... In other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good.”

Shaq joins a number of other first time voters who are heading to the polls or voting through absentee ballots with just 25 days left until election day.