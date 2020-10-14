BET+ Picks Up New Scripted New Comedy “Ms. Pat”

Written by BET Staff

New York, NY – October 14, 2020 – Today, BET+ announced the pick-up of new original scripted comedy, “Ms. Pat,” from Imagine Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment. Based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, the ten-episode multi-camera sitcom will tell the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her well-intentioned husband, played by J. Bernard Calloway (“City On A Hill”), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (“The Family Business”), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (“The Prince of Peoria”), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, and Vince Swann (“50 Central”), raised under very different circumstances. Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels, President of Imagine Television Samie Kim Falvey, and Anthony Hill (who serves as the series’ showrunner) will executive produce, alongside Ms. Pat and Jordan E. Cooper (“Star”), who also penned the pilot. “Ms. Pat” marks Grazer’s and Daniels’ first scripted project on the network.

“We are thrilled to welcome powerhouse creators Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and writing phenom Jordan E. Cooper home to the BET family. We look forward to bringing Ms. Pat’s story to life on BET+ and offer viewers more premium content that reflects and celebrates the spectrum of the Black experience and tons of laughs,” said Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET.

“I have always been drawn to stories that celebrate universal human themes of family and love. Ms. Pat is an authentic, truthful voice that reflects what’s going on in our culture and how it relates to family. Because of her fierce authenticity, fans already love her humor and irreverence. She and Jordan E. Cooper have created this family comedy that will reach even more of the world - and we all desperately need to laugh,” said Brian Grazer. “I am excited to be working again with Lee Daniels and BET+ to bring Ms. Pat's story to life - showcasing her powerful tale of survival, as she finds humor and love in all things life.”

“This is the type of show I wish I had growing up - raw, funny, and honest. Ms. Pat and Jordan Cooper are magic together,” said Daniels. "We are thrilled that Lee Daniels Entertainment, a division of Disney, and BET are working together for the first time. Historic!”

Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. Ms. Pat was just hailed by Variety Magazine as a Top 10 Comic To Watch. She has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” Netflix’s “Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy,” TV Guide Network’s “Standup in Stilettos,” Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out,” and was just featured in the second season of the Netflix stand-up series “Degenerates.”

Jordan E. Cooper is a playwright and performer who resides in Brooklyn, New York, by way of Hurst, TX. Jordan received an Obie award for his writing and performance of his play AIN'T NO MO', which just completed a sold-out world premiere run at The Public Theater. He was nominated for the same play, The Drama League's Distinguished Performance award alongside Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf, and Andrè De Shields. He also starred in the award-winning independent film “Wolf.” Jordan has also been featured in The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and V Magazine. He received his BFA from The New School For Drama. “Ms. Pat” is executive produced by Brian Grazer ("Empire," "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," "Genius: Aretha") and Samie Kim Falvey for Imagine Television; Lee Daniels ("Empire," "Star," "Precious"), Marc Velez, and Pam Williams for Lee Daniels Entertainment; Anthony Hill (“Family Reunion,” “Ravens Home”) who will also serve as the series’ showrunner; Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams; and Jordan E. Cooper, who also penned the pilot.