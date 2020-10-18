Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Movie Based On DC Comics Character

Michael B. Jordan is taking his talents to the DC Comics universe. The actor is joining Warner Bros. and DC Comics Static Shock as a producer.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Friday (October 16) that Jordan would join filmmaker Reginald Hudlin on the project. Jordan is slated to produce the film under his Warners-based moniker, Outlier Society.

“I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan tells THR.

