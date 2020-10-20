‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Describes Disturbing Encounter As A Trump Supporter Spit On Her Car

Actress Amber Riley took to social media to describe a disturbing encounter she recently had while driving to a local store. According to Riley, as she pulled into the parking lot, the Glee star was confronted by a Trump supporter who not only blocked her car from moving but also spit on it. The actress said that an older white man in a MAGA hat jumped in front of her and then took off his hat as a threat for her to stop.

“In 2020, he saw a Black woman, decided he was gonna punk me and the mother f***er spit on my car. I don’t have words,” Riley said in a video posted on her Instagram story explaining that she tried to motion to the man to move out of the way.

Riley says she did not record the full altercation because she does not believe in making “racist people famous.”

"I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself," she continued in her IG story.

Later adding, “Don't incite a race war. We've been in a race war since we were brought into this country. And people are going to start fighting back. But around these parts, you spit again, you get your a** beat."

Watch her explain the details about the incident below: