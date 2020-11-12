Chance the Rapper’s Wife Shares Family Photo And Talks Marriage

Kirsten Corley Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s wife, took a moment to be transparent about her marriage with the couple’s fans on her Instagram. On Tuesday (Nov. 10) the mother of two shared a fall-themed family portrait featuring her husband and their two daughters, Kensli and Marli.

Captioning the post, the 27-year-old went along to say that while the picture might not have any imperfections, her family is not “the perfect family.”

“I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace. Marriage is difficult,” she wrote.