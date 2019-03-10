Chance The Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Breathtaking Ceremony

The Grammy winning rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kristen Corley on Saturday (March 9) in Newport Beach, California.

According to E! News, 150 guests were in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chapelle. Chance and Corley exchanged vows overlooking the ocean at the Pelican Hill Resort.

Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie while Kristen wore a strapless white dress. According to the celebrity news website, "It was a romantic ceremony, and a string quartet played as they entered. In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch.”

Although the celebration took place over the weekend, Us Weekly reports that the couple has been legally married since December 27, 2018. The couple had a civil ceremony in their home city of Chicago. Chance and Kristen have been dating since 2013 but have known each other long before that.

Congrats are in order for the newlyweds! Their wedding looks and sounds amazing. Check out some photos and video of it below.