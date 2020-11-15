Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Congratulates Late Actor On Award Nomination for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kevin Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s older brother, is congratulating the late actor with his first posthumous award nomination for his role in the Netflix original film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Heading to his Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 15) Kevin gave a special shout out to his baby brother who lost his battle to colon cancer in late August.
Posting a heartfelt message, Kevin announced that Chadwick had been nominated for Best Actor at the 2020 Gotham Awards which is set to take place on January 11, 2021.
“I had to sit with this for a couple of days,” Kevin Boseman wrote on IG. “After screening this with him, I told him he was about to get all the nominations and… I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment. Congratulations, Baby Brother.”
Directed by George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is an adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson play about the legendary blues singer. Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee. The film takes us back to 1927 as we follow Rainey and her band at a recording studio. Known as the "Mother of the Blues," Rainey was one of the first blues artists to record her work.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom premieres on Netflix on Dec. 18. Watch the trailer below:
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
