Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Congratulates Late Actor On Award Nomination for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Kevin Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s older brother, is congratulating the late actor with his first posthumous award nomination for his role in the Netflix original film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Heading to his Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 15) Kevin gave a special shout out to his baby brother who lost his battle to colon cancer in late August.

Posting a heartfelt message, Kevin announced that Chadwick had been nominated for Best Actor at the 2020 Gotham Awards which is set to take place on January 11, 2021.

“I had to sit with this for a couple of days,” Kevin Boseman wrote on IG. “After screening this with him, I told him he was about to get all the nominations and… I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment. Congratulations, Baby Brother.”

RELATED: Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’